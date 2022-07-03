Meerut (UP), Jul 3 (PTI) The police arrested three people on Sunday in connection with the killing of a 22-year-old student whose body was recovered from a drain recently, officials said.

Station House Officer, Medical College police station, Sant Sharan Singh said the LLB first-year student, identified as Yash Rastogi, went missing on June 26, and his body was recovered from a drain near Pilokhari police outpost late on Saturday night.

Singh said the three accused have been identified as Sonu alias Salman, Shavez and Alijan and are presently being interrogated.

Superintendent of Police (city) Vineet Bhatnagar said that the viscera has been sent for examination, adding that the cause of death will be known after the report comes.

The police said after Rastogi went missing on June 26, his family members lodged a missing persons report.

After examining footage from CCTV cameras, Rastogi's location was found at Shavez's factory located in Fatehullahpur, police said.

When Shavez was interrogated, he named the other two accused who were also arrested, police said.

The police said Rastogi had a dispute with Shavez who along with his friends Salman and Alijan killed him, put his body in a sack, and threw it in a drain.

