Visual of human trafficking gang busted by UP Police. (Photo/ANI)

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 19 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh police Anti Human Trafficking Unit arrested three persons for allegedly running a prostitution racket in Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

"Three men who dealt with clients arrested while their fourth partner is absconding," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Women Safety Vrinda Shukla.

"Three women have been apprehended in connection with the case but their role is being investigated further," Shukla added. (ANI)

