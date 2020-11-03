Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Mumbai Police on Monday arrested three Bangladeshi immigrants and two agents, for helping them obtain Indian passports using forged documents, from the Sakinaka area of Mumbai.

Mumbai Police Spokesperson, Chaitanya S said that the three arrested Bangladesh nationals were living illegally in Mumbai with the help of two agents, who used to provide food, accommodation and even arranged Indian documents for them.

"The Sakinaka police of Mumbai have arrested three Bangladesh nationals who were residing illegally. All three of them confessed the name of an agent who used to provide accommodation and food in Mumbai, and even the agent helped in arranging Indian documents. After which the agent was arrested, and he revealed the name of another agent who too was arrested from Nashik Malegaon" Chaitanya S said.

Police has also seized two letterheads of an MLA of a political party, which were used to make fake documents.

The police seized Aadhaar cards, Pan cards, ration cards, voting cards, bank and postal department passbooks, rubber stamps and fake school leaving certificates from the agent's house.

"Police searched the agent's house and found 155 Aadhaar cards, 34 passports, 28 Pan cards, eight ration cards, voting cards, 187 bank and postal department passbooks, 19 rubber stamps and 29 fake school leaving certificates his home," he said. (ANI)

