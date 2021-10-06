Bulandshahr, Oct 6 (PTI) Three, including a minor, were arrested in Khurja Dehat area on Wednesday in connection with the murder of a Class 10 girl whose body was found lying in a ditch last week, police said.

The girl was allegedly killed on September 30 by Sunil, one of the accused, when she spurned his proposal for an affair, they said.

Villagers found the girl's body in a ditch with injuries on her head. They also spotted one of the accused, the minor, near the ditch where the girl was found.

On the basis of description provided by the eyewitnesses, police tracked the minor on October 1, about nine kilometers away, hiding in a bush.

As it happened, the minor and Pawan, another accused, were on the lookout as Sunil allegedly argued with the girl, beat her up, and threw her in the ditch where her head split open after hitting a stone.

According to police, the minor, a drug addict, kept running under the influence of the drug and hid in the bushes.

The other two returned to the village after the incident and joined the girl's family in grief to shield them from any suspicion.

The girl had left for tuition from her home on the day she was murdered.

