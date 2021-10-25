New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) Three inmates got injured during an altercation with their fellow prisoners at Tihar central jail, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Saturday, they said, adding police received information and reached DDU hospital.

Also Read | Auditing of Public Finance Very Important; Helps Instil Confidence of Citizens in System, … – Latest Tweet by PTI News.

They received the medico legal cases (MLCs) of Pinku (24), Sunil Sherawat (32) and Sunny (32). They received injuries from a sharp object, a senior police officer said.

Sunil and Pinku were referred to Safdardanj Hospital while Sunny's statement was recorded.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: 27-Year-Old Woman Found Dead In Chennai’s Pattinapakkam; Live-In Partner Detained.

A complaint from Deputy Superintendent of Central Jail number-1 was received regarding the incident and a case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 34 (common intension) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Hari Nagar police station, police added.

The accused named in the FIR were Rohit Kapoor, Rajesh, Sunil Sherawat and Sandeep Dalal were from cell number-2 ward-7 of central jail number-1, the officer said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)