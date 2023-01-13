Kolkata, Jan 13 (PTI) The Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court has constituted a three-judge special bench to hear a suo motu rule of contempt order issued by Justice Rajasekhar Mantha against a section of advocates and some others, who allegedly blocked his courtroom and locked it from outside.

The assignment order, dated January 12, named a three-judge special bench comprising justices T S Sivagnanam, I P Mukerji and Chitta Ranjan Dash to hear the suo motu rule of contempt order issued by Justice Mantha on January 10.

Protests were held by a section of lawyers outside Justice Mantha's courtroom on January 9 over certain orders passed by him. Posters listing allegations against him were found pasted outside his residence here.

Issuing the rule of contempt against a section of advocates as well as some others who allegedly blocked his courtroom and locked it from outside, Justice Rajasekhar Mantha said that the acts amount to interference in the administration of justice.

Observing that this is a matter of grave importance concerning the dignity of this courthe had directed that the matter be placed before Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava for constitution of an appropriate bench to hear this matter.

