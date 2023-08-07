Howrah (WB), Aug 7 (PTI) Three persons were killed and one other injured as a trailer truck overturned on a car in West Bengal's Howrah district on Monday evening, police said.

The accident happened on Srirampur Flyover on National Highway 16 in Uluberia police station area, they said.

The car was heading towards Kolkata, while the truck from Nagaland was coming from the opposite direction. The accident happened as the truck suffered a tyre burst and the driver lost control of it, following which it overturned on the car, they added.

The impact of the accident was such that the car turned into a heap of metal, and the emergency services had to use a gas-cutter to bring out the bodies, police said.

All the deceased were travelling in the car. The driver of the trailer truck was injured, and admitted to the Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay Govt Medical College and Hospital, they said.

The accident led to a major traffic snarl on the busy highway, which connects Kolkata to Chennai.

