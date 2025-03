Berhampur, Mar 18 (PTI) At least three persons were killed and three others seriously injured in the clash between two groups over suspected witchcraft practice in Odisha's Ganjam district on Tuesday, police said.

The clash took place at Kharipalli village under. The clash broke out due to the suspected witchcraft in the village, police said.

The deceased were identified as Khadal Behera (70), his son Ratnakar Behera (35) and Ramesh Behera (40), they said.

The injured persons were first admitted to Dharakote hospital and later referred to MKCG Medical College and Hospital here. Their condition was stated to be serious, hospital sources said

Senior police officers along with additional forces have rushed to the spot.

"Though the situation in the village was tense, but under control after the arrival of the police forces," said SP (Ganjam) Subhendu Kumar Patra. Forces along with police officers were camping in the village, the SP said.

Though the exact reason for the incident was not known immediately, previous enmity between the two groups in the village was suspected to be the cause of the clash, he said. "We are investigating the reason for the clash," the SP added.

Sources said a group of people first attacked Khadal Behera and his son Ratnakar with sharp weapons suspecting that they were practicing witchcraft. The duo died on the spot.

Some of the relatives of Khadal retaliated the attack in which four other persons of the rival group sustained injury. Of them Ramesh succumbed to his injuries at Dharaote hospital, sources said.

