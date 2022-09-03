Jaipur, Sep 3 (PTI) Three labourers were killed and one got injured when they came under granite stones they were shifting to a loader at a construction site in Jagatpura area here, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday evening when the labourers were engaged in the shifting of stone slabs.

Also Read | JEE Advanced 2022 Provisional Answer Key Released, Results To Be Declared on September 11; Check Details Here.

Two of them died on the spot while one succumbed in a hospital today, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Chaksu) K K Awasthi said on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Pradeep, Sunil, and Ajay, police said.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: 2 Cab Drivers Arrested for Raping 25-Year-Old Woman in Bengaluru on Pretext of Dropping Home.

The labourers were engaged in the construction of a private hospital.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)