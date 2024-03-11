Kalpa/Shimla, Mar 11 (PTI) Three labourers from Jharkhand were killed and two others injured in an avalanche at Musring in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on Monday, officials said.

The avalanche, which was a preceded by a blizzard in the Bhaba Valley area, struck when a large number of labourers were having lunch at a worksite, they said.

Bhaba Valley Tehsildar Arun Kumar confirmed the incident.

Seamon Kindo and Birya, residents of Jharkhand, died on the spot while Ratan Lal also from that state died at a hospital, police said.

They said a Nepali labourer, Krishana, suffered serious injuries and was referred to the Rampur hospital while Chandra Nath has been admitted to a hospital at Katgaon.

A team of officials and police personnel led by Bhawanagar Station House Officer Jagdish Thakur reached the spot to take stock of the situation.

While snowfall is expected in the higher reaches of Chamba, Kullu, Lahaul and Spiti, Kinnaur and Shimla on March 13 and 14, rain accompanied by hailstorm and thunderstorm is expected in the mid and lower hills of Himachal Pradesh, the meteorological department said, citing that a western disturbance is likely to affect the Himalayan region from March 13.

Light snowfall occurred at some places in the tribal areas of the state. Keylong recorded 3 cm of snow, Gondla 2.8 cm and Kukumseri 1.6 cm, it said.

