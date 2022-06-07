Sikar (Raj), Jun 7 (PTI) Three members of a family were killed on Tuesday when their bike was hit by a truck here, police said.

The deceased were identified as Vishweshwar Singh Rajput (35), his daughter Shruti (19) and son Vishnu (6), all residents of Sector 8 in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, they said.

The accident occurred when all three were returning on their bike after offering prayers at Khatu Shyam temple, they said,

The truck driver fled from the spot, DSP Girdhari Lal Sharma said.

The bodies have been kept in the mortuary of a hospital for post-mortem, which will be conducted after family members arrive, police said.

The police officer said the bike collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction near Agwadi gate under the Neem Ka Thana police station limits.

The police have registered a case against the truck driver and started an investigation.

