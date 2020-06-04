India News | 3 Men, 2 Juveniles Held for Snatching Mobile Phones

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) Three men have been arrested and two juveniles apprehended for allegedly snatching mobile phones in Delhi, police said Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Sannaullah (24), Shafique (24), both residents of Bawana, and Irshad (22), a resident of Narela, they said.

Also Read | Unlock 1: Health Ministry SOP For Private Offices Issued, Social Distancing Mandatory at Cafeteria And Canteens; Full Guidelines Here.

Irshad was recently released from jail and needed money for his marriage, so he recruited Sannaullah and Shafique for committing the crime, police said.

On Tuesday evening, police noticed two persons on a motorcycle behaving suspiciously near a temple on Narela-Bawana Road. They tried to flee when confronted.

Also Read | Maharashtra Records Highest Single-Day Surge in Coronavirus Deaths, COVID-19 Toll Mounts to 2,710.

"Police chased them for 2 km and apprehended Sannaullah, while his accomplice Shafique escaped," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Gaurav Sharma said.

Sannaullah led the police to Shafique later that evening. A juvenile was also nabbed with Shafique, they said. Irshad was arrested from Ghoga Mod in Narela.

On Wednesday, another juvenile was apprehended, a senior police officer said.

One of the juveniles would sell the phones to his brother-in-law, the officer said.

Three bikes, 12 mobile phones and one country-made pistol, along with one cartridge, were recovered from their possession, police said, adding that efforts are being made to arrest others involved.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)