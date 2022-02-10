Palghar, Feb 10 (PTI) Three men allegedly raped a 17-year-old girl under the pretext of getting her a job in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place here on Wednesday afternoon, an official from district rural police control room said without divulging any further details.

The victim later approached the police who registered an FIR against the three accused under Indian Penal Code Section 376 (rape) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

The police subsequently arrested one of the accused, aged 39, and wife of another accused for abetting the crime, an official at Palghar police station said.

Efforts were on to nab the other two men named in the FIR, the official said.

