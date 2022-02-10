The temperature in many states of North India including the capital will drop today due to snowfall on the mountains and rain in many parts of North India including Delhi. Today's minimum temperature in the capital Delhi can be 9 degree Celsius, while the maximum temperature can be recorded at 22 degree Celsius. Today light rain has been predicted in the states of Bihar, Jharkhand etc.

According to the Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature of Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh, may remain at 10 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is expected to be 30 degrees Celsius. Today's minimum temperature in Chandigarh will be 10 degree Celsius and maximum temperature will be 21 degree Celsius. The sky will be completely clear. Light sunlight may also bloom. Weather Forecast: Mercury Dips As Rain, Gusty Winds Return in Parts of North India; Dense Fog to Cloak Bihar, Odisha, Assam and Manipur

Scattered light/moderate rainfall/snowfall over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, GilgitBaltistan & Muzaffarabad and fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/snowfall over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on 9 February.

Isolated thunderstorm & lightning are also expected over Uttarakhand today.

At the same time, the mercury may fall in Dehradun, Uttarakhand today. According to the Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature here will be 7 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature can be 21 degrees Celsius. Light fog is possible during morning and evening. At the same time, the minimum temperature of Jaipur in Rajasthan is expected to be 10 degree Celsius, while the maximum temperature can go up to 23 degree Celsius.

Talking about Jammu, the weather will remain cool here too. The minimum temperature here will be 8 °C and the maximum temperature will be 22 °C. Severe cold weather is expected to continue in Leh. The minimum temperature here can be minus 14 degree Celsius. At the same time, the maximum temperature can go up to minus two degrees Celsius.

Moderate cold will be present in many other states of North India today. Fog may occur in Uttar Pradesh today. According to the Meteorological Department, today's minimum temperature in Lucknow may drop to 10 degree Celsius, while the maximum temperature is expected to go up to 23 degree Celsius. Rain has been predicted in Bihar today. Today's minimum temperature in Patna is 12 degree Celsius and maximum temperature can be 24 degree Celsius. Weather Forecast: Delhi, Adjoining Areas Wake Up To Rain; Yellow Alert for Heavy Snowfall Issued in Higher Areas of Himachal Pradesh

Light rain may occur in Jharkhand, Bihar and West Bengal today. There is a possibility of rain in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram. At the same time, there may be snowfall in the mountainous areas of Ladakh, Kashmir and Uttarakhand, due to which the weather will remain cool.

