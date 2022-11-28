Jammu, Nov 28 (PTI) Authorities in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir has started a three-month programme to train the unemployed youth desirous to pursue career in Army, paramilitary, police and allied forces, an official said on Monday.

Over 500 candidates have been shortlisted in the district to undergo the training programme, being conducted in collaboration with Mission Youth J&K, at each block headquarter, the official said.

The official said the physical test of desiring candidates by a team of doctors and physical education teachers was conducted at the block development offices concerned under district youth training and empowerment program.

“Samba youth are traditionally attracted towards belt forces and it was their strong demand to provide for such a training programme,” Deputy Commissioner, Samba, Anuradha Gupta said.

She said the programme which is funded under mission youth, envisages imparting of physical and academic coaching by professional trainers and constructive channelizing of the energies of youth through activities like sports, yoga, recreation, meditation, career counselling and drug de-addiction.

Gupta said the training will be imparted to youth at centres established across different blocks of the district.

These centres would essentially include one sports ground for activities to improve the physical endurance of the candidates and one academic centre for imparting academic skills, she said.

She said retired Army men and other professionals appointed under the programme will impart physical training, while academic counsellors will train youth in academics required to face the recruitment examination.

