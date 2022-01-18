Fatehpur (UP), Jan 18 (PTI) In a little over three months after he raped and killed a 3-year-old girl, a POCSO court awarded capital punishment to the convict here, officials said on Tuesday.

Special Judge Mohammed Ahmad Khan of the Additional District and Sessions Court, which is also the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court, on Monday pronounced death sentence on Dinesh Paswan (28), who raped and killed the girl on October 15, 2021, government counsel Sehdev Gupta told reporters here.

Also Read | Omicron Cases To Peak in India by February 15, May Spell End of 3rd Wave, Say Health Experts.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the convict.

The girl, who was living with her maternal grandmother, was playing in front of her house when Paswan took her away on October 15, officials said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Won’t Tie-Up with SP Even for 100 Seats Now, Says Chandrashekhar Azad.

She was found dead in his rented room in the neighbourhood the same evening.

The police had filed the chargesheet in a week after the incident.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)