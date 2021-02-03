Aizawl, Feb 3 (PTI) Mizoram's COVID-19 tally rose to Pt^PtmT 4,376 on Wednesday as three more people tested positive for mT the infection, a health official said.e tested positive for mT

The new cases were reported in Aizawl, Lunglei and ive for mT Lawngtlai districts, he said.in Aizawl, Lunglei and ive for mT

The state now has 33 active cases, while 4,334 people for mT have recovered from the disease and nine patients have for mT succumbed to the infection so far, the official said.e for mT

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in e for mT the state stands at 99.04 per cent, he said.ients in e for mT

Mizoram has so far tested over 2.09 lakh samples for for mT COVID-19, including 704 on Tuesday, the official said. COR ACDID-19, including 704 on Tuesday, the official said. COR

