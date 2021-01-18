Shillong, Jan 18 (PTI) Meghalaya on Monday reported the lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in over eight months as three fresh infections pushed the state's caseload to 13,707, a senior health official said.

East Khasi Hills district reported two new cases and Ri-Bhoi one, Health Services Director Aman War said.

Three more people have been cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 13,415, he said.

Meghalaya now has 148 active coronavirus cases, while 144 patients have succumbed to the infection so far, War said.

The state has tested over 3.18 lakh samples for COVID-19 so far, he added.

