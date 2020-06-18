India News | 3 New COVID-19 Cases in Himachal Pradesh, Tally Rises to 589

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 18 (ANI): Three new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Himachal Pradesh in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases in the state to 589.

"The cases include 201 active cases and 369 recoveries. Six people have succumbed to coronavirus in the state," read a release by the State Government.

Also Read | School Will be Named After Martyr Ganesh Ram Kunjam, Chhattisgarh CM Announces to Give Ex-Gratia of Rs 20 Lakh to Family Member of Kunjam: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 18, 2020.

The COVID-19 count in India has reached 3,66,946 on Thursday, according to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

The death toll due to COVID-19 has now reached 12,237. The COVID-19 count includes 1,60,384 active cases, while 1,94,325 patients have been cured and discharged or migrated so far. (ANI)

Also Read | Manipur Political Crisis: Congress Moves No-Confidence Motion Against Biren Singh-Led BJP Government.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)