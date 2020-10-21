Sambalpur (Odisha), Oct 21 (PTI) Three members of a family, including a mother-daughter duo, were hacked to death allegedly by two neighbours in Odisha's Sambalpur district on Wednesday, police said.

A father-son duo was arrested for questioning in connection with the triple-murders, a police officer said.

Also Read | India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue on October 27; Mike Pompeo, Mark Esper to Hold Talks With S Jaishankar and Rajnath Singh.

The incident took place in Lapada village in Mahulapali police station area over a land dispute, the officer said.

The deceased have been identified as Pirabati Behera (55), her daughter Sabitri Sahu (35) and son-in-law Giridhari Sahu (41), he said.

Also Read | INS Kavaratti to be Commissioned Into Indian Navy by General MM Naravane at Vishakhapatnam Tomorrow; Know All Details About Anti-Submarine Warfare Stealth Corvette.

The bodies of the two women were found near their house, while that of Sahu was found in a field, the officer said.

Naveen Dehury (50) and his 22-year-old Mantu have been arrested for questioning, he said.

Sambalpur Superintendent of Police K V Singh visited the spot and said it is being treated as a "red flag case" and the charge-sheet will be submitted early.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)