Chitrakoot (UP), Dec 17 (PTI) Three members of a family were killed when a motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Saturday.

Circle Officer (city) Harsh Pandey said the accident took place at around 8 pm on Friday near Lorhwara village under the Kotwali Sadar police station. The unidentified vehicle collided head on with the motorcycle on which the three victims were travelling, he added.

All three victims were killed on the spot, Pandey said.

"The deceased have been identified as Vinay Tripathi (22), Vivek Tripathi (23) and Ankit Tripathi (20). They were residents of Palra village in Kaushambi district and belonged to the same family," he said.

The family members of the victims were contacted after an Aadhaar card was found from the bag of Vinay Tiwari.

No helmet was found at the spot of the accident, Pandey said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

