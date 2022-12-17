New Delhi, December 17: A fire broke out at a hospital in south Delhi's GK-I on Saturday morning, Delhi Fire Services officials said. No injuries or casualties were reported, they added. Telangana Fire: Six Members of Family Charred to Death After House Catches Fire in Mancherial (Watch Video).

A call about the blaze was received at 9.07 am after which five fire tenders were rushed to the spot, a senior official said. Telangana: Five of Family Killed After House Catches Fire in Mancherial (Watch Video).

The fire broke out at the office and basement of the hospital and the flames were doused by 9:50 am, he said, adding that the cause of the fire is being ascertained.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)