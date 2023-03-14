Kota (Raj), Mar 14 (PTI) Three members of a family were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a tractor-trolley in Aklera town of Jhalawar district on Tuesday, police said.

Amarlal Bairwa (55), his brother Shrilal (50) and cousin Phoolchand (62), all residents of Tokra village were killed in the accident, said Laxmi Singh SHO at Aklera police station.

The motorcycle was in the service lane in front of Krishi Upaj Mandi when the driver of the tractor lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the trio, he said.

Amarlal was killed on the spot while two others succumbed to injuries at a hospital, he added.

The tractor driver fled from the spot and is yet to be traced, police said, adding that the vehicle has been seized.

