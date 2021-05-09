Jammu, May 9 (PTI) A couple and their eight-year-old son trapped after flashflood Sunday in a river in Udhampur district were rescued in a swift police operation, officials said.

Madan Lal, his wife Nisha Devi and son Varun were crossing the river at Dehari in Ramnagar when they got trapped due to the flashfloods triggered by heavy rains in the catchment area, a police official said.

He said police acted swiftly and launched a rescue operation with the help of local residents and shifted the family to safety.

