Guwahati, May 25 (PTI) Three persons were arrested with drugs worth Rs 2 crore in Assam's Sribhumi district on Sunday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The operation was carried out in Mundamala in Patharkandi police station area, and 324 gram of heroin was seized, he said.

Congratulating the state police, he said it was "another clean sweep".

