Medininagar (Jharkhand), Oct 16 (PTI) Three men, who were allegedly planning to kill a person over a love triangle, were arrested with a crude bomb and a pistol in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of policemen apprehended them from Medininagar area near Daltongunj Railway Station on Friday, a senior officer said.

"During interrogation, the three, all aged 19 years, admitted that they had planned to kill a person over a love triangle,"

Additional Superintendent of Police Kumar Vijay Shankar said.

The police seized a scooter and a motorcycle from them.

An investigation is underway, the officer added.

