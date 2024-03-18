Tezpur (Assam), Mar 18 (PTI) Three prisoners, including one facing trial in a case under the POCSO Act, have escaped from Tezpur Central Jail in Assam, a police officer said on Monday.

The undertrials fled on Sunday night, he said.

“A case has been registered and investigation started,” the officer said, without giving details on how they managed to escape.

Two of them hail from Assam's Sonitpur district, while another belongs to West Bengal, he added.

