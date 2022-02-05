Unnao (UP), Feb 4 (PTI) Three police personnel were killed and another injured after a truck collided and overturned on a police vehicle in Safipur Kotwali police station area of the district here on Friday night, officials said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the incident and instructed the district officials to extend all possible help to the families of the victims.

Also Read | Chinese Bridge on Pangong Lake in Illegally-Held Area, Says Govt in Parliament.

The incident took place at around 9.30 pm. A head constable and two women constables died on the spot while another sustained injuries, police said.

According to police, the police vehicle was going towards S R Petrol Pump in Safipur from Karaundi when the accident occurred.

Also Read | Republic Day 2022: DD YouTube Network Garnered More Views Than Its TV Network, Says Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Head constable Krishna Kant Yadav, and women constables Shashi Kala and Rita Kushwaha died while constable Anand Prakash was injured and admitted to the district hospital.

Adityanath has extended his condolences to the bereaved families of the victims, a government spokesperson said in Lucknow.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)