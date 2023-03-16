Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 16 (ANI): Three-week training programme on Cyber Security commenced here on Thursday at the National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT) in Jammu and Kashmir an official statement said.

The training programme is being organized by the Information Technology (IT) department of the Jammu and Kashmir Government under the Centre of Excellence (CoE) established by the department in collaboration with NIELIT J&K.

"The training programme is focusing on myriad range of cyber security topics like cybercrimes, network security, cyber hygiene, cyber forensics, mobile and end-user security, web security and information security audit, among others," it added.

Highlighting its importance, the statement said that the programme will enable the participating officials to understand the applicability of security controls for system/network confidentiality and apply problem-solving skills to detect cyber-attacks.

Around 60 officers and officials belonging to various government departments are participating in the training programme. (ANI)

