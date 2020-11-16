Jhansi (UP), Nov 16 (PTI) Three women were killed and over half a dozen people injured on Monday when a jeep they were travelling in overturned on Lalitpur-Jhansi highway in Prem Nagar area here, police said.

The incident took place when the jeep carrying devotees was going to Mathura for paying obeisance in the temple town, Jhansi Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar P said.

Also Read | OnePlus 8T Now Getting OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 Hot-Fix Update in India; Here’s How You can update.

The deceased women were identified as Shivani, Ramrati and Bhagwati Devi, he added.

The injured persons were rushed to a hospital, where their condition was said to be stable, the SP further said.

Also Read | Dr AM Arun, Founder of Vasan Eye Care, Dies Due to Cardiac Arrest at Age of 51.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)