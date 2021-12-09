Bhuj (Guj), Dec 9 (PTI) Three women were killed and another woman was injured when their car collided head-on with a truck near Bhuj town in Gujarat's Kutch district in the early hours of Thursday, police said.

The accident took place on Mankuwa-Sukhpar road when the women were returning from a religious event.

Later, the unidentified truck driver abandoned his vehicle and fled from the spot, Mankuwa police station's inspector Y P Jadeja said.

Three of the car occupants - Premilaben Varsani (45), Shilu Varsani (25) and Savita Hirani (45) - all residents of Bharasar village here, died on the spot, he said.

Another woman, who was driving the car, suffered serious injuries and was admitted to a hospital, the official said.

An investigation revealed the women had gone to attend a religious event held at a temple in Sukhpar village near Bhuj on Wednesday.

"When they were returning to Bharasar, their car crashed into the truck. We have registered an FIR against the truck driver, who fled from the spot after allegedly causing the accident," the official said.

