New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) Three workers fell into a sewer in northwest Delhi's Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar on Tuesday and efforts were underway to rescue them, police said.

A man who had gone to help them also got trapped inside the sewer, they said.

Also Read | Heat on E-Scooter Makers After Deadly Fires, Government Orders Probe.

According to the police, the information regarding the incident was received at Samaypur Badli police station around 6.30 pm.

Police personnel rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area. Fire department officials were also part of the rescue operation.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar Shares a Beautiful Selfie With Actress-Turned-Politician Smriti Irani, Says 'More Power to You Ma'am'.

Rescue efforts were underway and none of the four was pulled out yet, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Brijendra Kumar Yadav said.

It was not immediately known how the workers got trapped inside the sewer.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)