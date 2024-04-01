Thane, Apr 1 (PTI) Three workers were injured when a wall of a powerloom factory collapsed in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday morning, civic officials said.

The incident took place at around 5.30 am at the unit located in Navipada area of Subhash Nagar where eight workers were present, Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation's chief fire officer Rajesh Pawar said.

As the wall collapsed, three workers got trapped under the debris while the five others rushed out to save their lives, he said.

Local firemen reached the spot after being alerted and pulled the three workers out of the debris.

Two workers received serious injuries and were shifted to a hospital in Thane city, while another injured worker was being treated at a local medical facility, the official said.

The work of clearing the debris was completed by 9 am, he said, adding that a probe was on into the incident.

