Guwahati, Jun 30 (PTI) Assam reported 30 COVID-19 deaths and 2479 new positive cases with the total cases in the state rising to 5,08,484 on Wednesday, according to the bulletin of the National Health Mission, Assam.

The total death toll spiked to 4,539 while the number of active cases in the state currently is 25,088.

Four deaths were reported from Barpeta, three each from Karbi Anglong, Sivasagar and Jorhat and two each from Chirang, Kamrup Metro, Nagaon and Tinsukia.

One death each was reported from Cachar, Charaideo, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Golaghat, Morigaon and Sonitpur.

The current death rate is 0.89 percent and the number of COVID-19 positive patients dying due to other causes is 1,347.

The 2479 new cases detected during the day, include among others 330 from Golaghat, 191 from Nagaon, 180 from Jorhat, 179 from Sonitpur and 137 from Kamrup Metro.

The new cases were detected out of 91,452 tests conducted Wednesday with the daily positivity rate at 2.71 percent while the cumulative tests conducted in the state so far is 1,48,48,791 The number of recovered patients discharged during the day is 3053 and the total recoveries so far is 4,77,510 with the recovery rate being 93.91 percent.

The cumulative total beneficiaries vaccinated with COVID-19 jabs in the state so far is 70,22,282 which include 57,91,586 receiving the first dose and 12,30,696 the second dose.

The Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (PCV) drive, as a part of Universal Immunisation Programme, was launched across the state Wednesday with Health Minister Keshab Mahanta launching it in Kamrup Metro district.

