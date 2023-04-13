Poonch/Jammu, Apr 13 (PTI) At least 30 people were injured when the roof of a house collapsed in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday, officials said.

The house is located in Khanetar area, they said.

Also Read | Bihu Dance World Record 2023: Assam Scripts History, Enters Guinness Book of World Records for Largest Bihu Performance at Single Venue.

All the injured have been hospitalised. No one is serious, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)