Jammu, Apr 29 (PTI) Six suspected drug peddlers were arrested in Jammu city on Friday and 30 kg ganja was seized from them, police said.

The seizure and the arrests were made at checkpoints set up at the Bahu Fort and the Satwari areas of the city, Senior Superintendent of Police, Jammu, Chandan Kohli said.

Also Read | Heatwave in Uttar Pradesh: Banda Records Highest Maximum Temperature of 47.4 Degrees Celsius.

Two separate cases were registered at the Satwari police station and the suspects placed under arrest, he added.

They were identified by the police as Ganga Ram Basant, Rahim Chand Sahu, Jai Prakash Sahu, Sunjay Kumar, Rajesh Kumar and Jai Shankar.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Hosts Sikh Delegation at His Residence, Says ‘Gurus Have Taught Courage and Service’.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)