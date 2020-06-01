India News | 30 More Test Positive for Coronavirus in Nashik, Count 1,254

Nashik, Jun 1 (PTI) The number of coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra's Nashik district rose by 30 to 1,254 on Monday and that of the deceased to 73 with one more person succumbing to the viral infection, an official said.

The swab report of the deceased, who hailed from the city, came positive earlier in the day.

Among the 73 people who have lost their lives due to the coronavirus pandemic so far, 55 were from Malegaon, nine from Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) area, five from other parts of the district and four from among outside the district patients, an official release said.

The number of the recovered patients stood at 846.

A total of 103 new suspected cases were admitted in various hospitals in the district in the day.

