Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sep 2 (ANI): Two persons were apprehended and 30 turtles were seized from their possession in Gorakhpur during raids on shops selling aquariums, according to a forest official.

Avinash Kumar, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) said on Tuesday that a cartel was active in Gorakhpur and the neighbouring districts which engaged in the illegal trade.

Among the reptiles seized include Indian Tent Turtles and Indian Roof Turtles

"Two persons apprehended in possession of 30 turtles in Gorakhpur after raids were conducted at shops selling aquariums. Strict action will be taken against those who are found involved in this," Kumar told reporters.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

