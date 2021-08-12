New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) In a major upgrade of a field hospital in Delhi, a 300-bed ICU facility and a telemedicine centre were on Thursday inaugurated by Health Minister Satyendar Jain at a Covid care centre at Burari, officials said.

The Sant Nirankari Ground Covid care centre that has seen one of the highest recovery rates will be provided knowledge support by 750 physicians of the British Association for Physicians of Indian Origin (BAPIO), his office said in a statement.

"This 800-bed Covid care centre is being upgraded with more than 300 ICU beds, ventilators and a telemedicine centre and will be one of the best and most unique field hospitals in the whole world," Jain was quoted as saying in the statement.

This Covid care centre will provide ICU care supported by international experts in intensive care, he said.

Jain said it was the "Kejriwal government's commitment" towards improving the healthcare infrastructure and devotion towards the people of Delhi has made this project possible.

The health minister expressed his gratitude towards BAPIO for aiding the centre with their knowledge and support as well as the Sant Nirankari Trust and its volunteers for their contribution.

He also said that the centre has been a great success in treating COVID-19 patients with a recovery rate of over 90 per cent and no death being reported there. The event was attended by doctors from both the UK and India, the statement said.

“COVID-19 has made us use technology more than ever, and this centre is a perfect example of how we are incorporating technology to create knowledge-sharing platforms, especially for healthcare experts so that the best treatment can be given to the people of Delhi," Jain said.

He added, “Telemedicine is an emerging trend which we are looking to harness more in the future, and this is a good beginning.”

The facility could be completed in such a quick time because of the "selfless efforts" of the volunteers and their collaboration with the Delhi government, he asserted.

The city government worked on a war-footing, bringing various NGOs and voluntary groups together to make Covid care centres work.

"The government of Delhi is committed towards making this Covid care centre better; rest of the centres too will be made more effective, efficient and patient-friendly for which it is making all the efforts, and this ICU facility and telemedicine centre is a concrete step in that direction," Jain said.

