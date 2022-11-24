Ghaziabad (UP), Nov 24 (PTI) More than 3,000 pairs from Hindu, Muslim, Sikh and Buddhist communities tied the knots as per their religious rites at a community marriage ceremony in Kamla Nehru Nagar ground here on Thursday, a senior government official said.

Couples were from Ghaziabad, Hapur and Bulandshahr districts, Ghaziabad District Magistrate RK Singh told PTI.

Also Read | President Droupadi Murmu To Launch Mukhyamantri Swasthya Survekshan Yojana in Haryana’s Kurukshetra on November 29.

The financial help was also provided to the children of daily wagers registered with the district labour department which organised the mass marriage event, he said.

Rs 10,000 were paid in advance to each pair to purchase the wedding dress while Rs 65,000 would be transferred to the bank account of the bride's father by the labour department, the DM said.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Suspecting Infidelity, Husband Kills Pregnant Wife in Davanagere, Buries Her Body in Jungle; Arrested.

In total Rs 22.50 crores have been spent by the labour department on the event, the senior officer said.

Local parliamentarian VK Singh and Anil Rajbhar, Minister of labour and employment in the UP government, who were present in the ceremony, blessed the newly wed couples, the officer added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)