Nashik, Jul 24 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Nashik reached 11,274 after 305 people were detected with coronavirus on Friday, while the death of six people took the toll to 439, an official said.

Four of the six deaths were from Nashik Municipal Corporation area, while the rest were from other parts of the district, he added.

Also Read | No State-Wide Lockdown in Kerala For Now, Says Pinarayi Vijayan After All-Party Meet on COVID-19.

"Of the total cases, 6,986 are from Nashik city, 2,895 from other parts of the district, 1,238 from Malegaon and 155 from outside the district. So far, 8,147 people have been discharged, including 349 today," the official informed. PTI COR BNM BNM 07242151 NNNN referring to the club's relegation in 2019.

Gómez was one of the best German forwards of his time, winning the Bundesliga title in 2007 in his first stint at Stuttgart, then two more with Bayern Munich which he joined in 2009.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Tweets 'Rajasthan Must Call Assembly Session': Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 24, 2020.

He also won the Champions League in Bayern's treble-winning season in 2013 before he left for Fiorentina. After two seasons in Italy Gómez joined Besiktas to win the Turkish league title in 2016.

Gómez scored 19 goals in 52 games for Wolfsburg before rejoining Stuttgart in 2017.

Altogether he scored 170 goals in 328 Bundesliga games, seven in the second division, and 26 in 36 German Cup matches.

Gómez also scored 26 goals in 44 Champions League games.

"I'm very grateful for the time I had at Stuttgart," Gómez said.

"It was always my biggest dream to give something back and to end my career that I couldn't have imagined here."

Gómez missed Germany's World Cup win in 2014 due to an injury-blighted season. He scored 31 goals in 78 appearances for the national team. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)