New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that security forces killed 31 notorious Naxalites in the Kurraguttalu Hills (KGH) on the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border in the biggest ever operation against Naxalism.

In a post on X, Shah said, "Achieving a historic breakthrough in the resolve of #NaxalFreeBharat security forces killed 31 notorious naxalites in the Kurraguttalu Hills (KGH) on the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border in the biggest ever operation against Naxalism."

Congratulating the CRPF, STF and DRG soldiers on successfull completion of the operation, Home Minister Shah said that the security forces completed the biggest anti-Naxal operation in just 21 days.

"The hill on which the red terror once reigned, today the tricolour is flying proudly. Kurraguttalu hill was the unified headquarters of big Naxal organisations like PLGA Battalion 1, DKSZC, TSC & CRC, where along with Naxal training, strategies and weapons were also developed. Our security forces completed this biggest anti-Naxal operation in just 21 days and I am extremely happy that there was not a single casualty in the security forces in this operation. I congratulate our CRPF, STF and DRG soldiers who faced the Naxalites with their bravery and courage even in bad weather and inaccessible mountainous area. The whole country is proud of you," Home Minister Shah said.

Home Minister reaffirmed the central government's stance on Naxalism, saying that India will be Naxal-free by 31 March 2026.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, we are determined to root out Naxalism. I once again assure the countrymen that India is sure to be Naxal-free by 31 March 2026," he said.

Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Gyanendra Pratap Singh, confirmed that 31 naxalites were neutralised, with 28 identified.

"We are committed to fulfilling the resolve taken by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to end Naxalism by March 31, 2026. We have recovered 31 bodies (of Naxalites), and it is an area of 1200 square kilometres and we have information that a larger number of Naxalites have been neutralised. Out of the 31 naxalites who have been neutralised, 28 have been identified. The operation was named Operation Black Forest, the teams of Cobra, CRPF, and Chhattisgarh police were involved in this operation," CRPF DG Singh said. (ANI)

