Agartala, Dec 6 (PTI) At least 31 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tripura on Sunday, pushing the tally in the state to 32,891, a health department official said.

The death toll remained at 369 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported, he said.

West Tripura district, of which state capital Agartala is a part, has accounted for 186 of the 369 COVID-19 deaths, the official said.

Tripura currently has 454 active coronavirus cases, while 32,045 people have recovered from the disease.

Twenty-three patients have migrated to other states, the official said.

On Saturday, sixty-three people were discharged from GB Pant Hospital, the main referral facility for COVID-19 patients in the state.

A total of 5,40,091 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the northeastern state so far, he said.

"The state has conducted 3,31,258 rapid antigen tests and 2,08,833 samples were tested through RT-PCR method," he added.

