Srinagar, Feb 15 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday recorded 314 fresh coronavirus cases on Tuesday, pushing the infection tally to 4,51,330, officials said.

The death toll from the pandemic remained unchanged at 4,745 as no fatality linked to the virus was reported in the past 24 hours, they said.

Also Read | Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2022: Apply for 441 Posts on slprbassam.in; Check Details Here.

Out of the fresh COVID-19 cases, 188 were from the Jammu division and 126 from the Kashmir division of the Union Territory, the officials said.

They said Jammu district recorded a maximum of 67 new cases, followed by 63 cases in Srinagar district.

Also Read | Battery Swapping Policy Announced in Union Budget 2022 Likely to Boost Electric Vehicle; Here is How.

There are 4,280 active cases in the Union Territory, while the count of recoveries stands at 4,42,305, the officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)