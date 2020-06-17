India News | 319 COVID-19 Cases in West Bengal

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 17 (ANI): A total of 319 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in West Bengal on Wednesday taking the number of active cases in the state to 5,777.

Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha, who gave the information, said a total of 6,533 people have been discharged in the state.

With an increase of 10,974 new cases and 2,003 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 3,54,065 on Wednesday while the toll due to the virus stands at 11,903. (ANI)

