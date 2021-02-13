Mumbai, Feb 13 (PTI) As many as 31,976 people received the coronavirus vaccine jab in Maharashtra on Saturday, the state health department said.

It took the tally of inoculated persons to 6,83,004 in the state.

"As many as 13,290 healthcare workers and 18,686 frontline workers have been inoculated today. With this, the cumulative figure of immunized healthcare workers rose to 5,49,105 while 1,33,899 front line workers have been inoculated so far," an official said.

