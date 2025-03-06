Imphal, Mar 6 (PTI) A day before the ending of the extended deadline on Thursday for voluntarily surrendering looted and illegally held weapons in strife-torn Manipur, 32 more arms and ammunition were handed over in Churachandpur, Imphal East and Kangpokpi districts, officials said.

The arms and ammunition were surrendered at Commando unit, Lamlai, Porompat and Heingang police stations and the 7th Manipur Rifles battalion unit in Imphal East district on Wednesday, they said.

People also voluntarily handed over weapons to the authorities at SP Churachandpur office and Saikul Police Station in Kangpokpi district, the officials said.

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla had extended the deadline for the surrender of looted and illegal arms till 4 PM on March 6, following demands by people from both hill and valley areas for additional time.

The administration also assured that no punitive action would be taken against those who surrender their weapons within this period, emphasising that "this is the last opportunity for everyone concerned to contribute to peace, communal harmony, the future of our youth, and the security of our society".

Bhalla had on February 20 urged warring groups to voluntarily surrender weapons robbed from security forces and other illegally held arms within seven days.

During the seven-day period, more than 300 weapons were surrendered by the public, primarily in the valley districts.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The Centre had imposed President's rule in the state on February 13 after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned. The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.

