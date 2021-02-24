Chandigarh, Feb 24 (PTI) The Haryana Human Rights Commission has settled 3,218 cases during the past one year, the body's chairperson Justice (retd) S K Mittal said on Wednesday.

To create awareness about the human rights among the common people, notice boards will be displayed at public offices soon, he said.

Justice Mittal said the state government has already complied with 95 per cent of the recommendations made by it.

During the last one year, 3,218 cases were settled by the commission, he said.

He said the main objective of the Human Rights Commission is to render a helping hand to the common people.

Justice Mittal informed that in addition to their office in Chandigarh, Haryana Human Rights Commission hears complaints in Gurgaon also for two days in a month. The complaints related to six districts -- Gurgaon, Faridabad, Palwal, Mahendragarh, Rewari and Nuh -- are heard by the commission there.

He said the commission also regularly inspects the jails regarding the basic amenities like water, electricity, food and medicine being provided to the inmates.

