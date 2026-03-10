Guna (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 10 (ANI): A truck collided with an LPG tanker in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh, resulting in a gas leak from the tanker, officials said here on Tuesday.

According to police, the leakage occurred after the collision between the truck and the LPG tanker.

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As a precautionary measure, police personnel sprayed water on the tanker to control and stop the gas leakage.

Guna SP Ankit Soni said, "An LPG tanker from GAIL had left for Banaras. Near GAIL, a truck rammed into it with great force. The collision caused a gas leak to start. Guna police immediately dispatched a team and succeeded in stopping the leakage. A very major accident was thus averted."

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Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)