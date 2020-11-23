Nashik, Nov 23 (PTI) The COVID-19 count in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 98,954 on Monday with the addition of 325 new cases, health officials said.

The virus claimed one more life, taking the death toll in the district to 1,766, they said.

Also, 223 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally of recovered cases to 94,476, the officials said.

